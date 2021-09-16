Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.52. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.48. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

