Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $142.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $154.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $603.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

MPAA stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $360.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 162,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

