Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.