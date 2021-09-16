Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 618,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,927. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

