Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.