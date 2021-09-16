Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

