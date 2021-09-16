Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,126,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 946,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,136. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

