Brokerages Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post $1.82 EPS

Analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. LPL Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 224,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.