Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

