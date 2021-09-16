Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post sales of $203.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.90 million. MongoDB posted sales of $150.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $808.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,109. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.46.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,767 shares of company stock worth $76,798,970. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

