Brokerages Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price at $129.67

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

