Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Target Price at €70.71

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.29 ($83.87).

LXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during trading on Monday, hitting €65.32 ($76.85). 316,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.57.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

