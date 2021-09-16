Brokerages Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price at $5.31

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,442. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

