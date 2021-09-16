Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $283.25

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $317.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.