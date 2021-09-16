Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Target Price at $18.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SFSHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $16.49 on Monday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

