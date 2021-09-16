Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $82.33

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

