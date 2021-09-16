Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Target Price at $6.03

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

SNCR stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

