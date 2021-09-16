Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $87.61

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.71. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,149. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

