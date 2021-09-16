Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $129.33

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

SJM opened at $121.81 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

