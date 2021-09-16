Brokers Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

