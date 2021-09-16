Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Brown & Brown also posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.