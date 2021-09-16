BSC Station Market Cap Tops $5.58 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00124847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00181367 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.00 or 0.07600013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,024.27 or 1.00050739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.34 or 0.00886125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

