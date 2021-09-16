BSClaunch Reaches Market Capitalization of $180,459.19 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $180,459.19 and approximately $123,636.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00175950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.58 or 0.07472494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.57 or 0.99998475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.23 or 0.00853741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002778 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

