Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,046.83

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,046.83 ($26.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,780 ($23.26). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($23.26), with a volume of 1,225,813 shares trading hands.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,993.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,046.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

In related news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64). Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024 over the last three months.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

