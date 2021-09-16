Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BZZUY stock remained flat at $$12.57 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

