C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($17.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $3,196,618. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,909. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

