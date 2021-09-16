CaixaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00073619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00123128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.47 or 0.07534958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.12 or 0.99712835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.45 or 0.00874852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

