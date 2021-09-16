Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 144,629 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $17,993,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

