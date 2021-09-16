Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 125,926 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 358.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $161.52.

