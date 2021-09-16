Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $17.71 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,709,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $359.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

