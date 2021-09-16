Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VEU stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

