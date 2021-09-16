Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

