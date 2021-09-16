Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.67

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.92. Canaan shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 18,890 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 4.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

