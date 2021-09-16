Canaccord Genuity Increases Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target to C$7.00

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 138,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $433.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.00. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.