Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE:PNE remained flat at $C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 462,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,222,350. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last three months.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

