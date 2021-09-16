Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDUAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CDUAF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

