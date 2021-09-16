Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Carbios SAS stock remained flat at $$49.00 on Thursday. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $75.05.
