Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Carbios SAS stock remained flat at $$49.00 on Thursday. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $75.05.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

