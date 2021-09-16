Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,494.03

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,494.03 ($19.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,486.40 ($19.42). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,491.40 ($19.49), with a volume of 637,128 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,491.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,824.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

