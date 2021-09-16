Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.85.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,303,434 shares of company stock worth $426,520,549. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CVNA opened at $329.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.93. Carvana has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of -281.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
