Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $247.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.36. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

