Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.45. 14,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,597,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $318,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $529,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

