Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

