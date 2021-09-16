Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 75.2% in August

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVAT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Cavitation Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

