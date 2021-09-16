CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,237. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

