CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

