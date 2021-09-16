CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 1,930.0% in August

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 1,930.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CDHSF stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.