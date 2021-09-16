Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $10.14 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

