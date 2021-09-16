Cellebrite DI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical volume of 1,204 call options.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Shares of CLBT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 1,651,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,723. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.