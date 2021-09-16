Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Thursday. Celtic has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get Celtic alerts:

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.