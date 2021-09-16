Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

CVE stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.25. 2,883,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.70 billion and a PE ratio of 254.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.38.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

